San Jose Earthquakes selects George Asomani in MLS Draft

Ghanaian midfielder George Asomani was selected 39th overall in the MLS draft by the San Jose Earthquakes.



He excelled for the North Carolina State men's soccer team.



Asomani spent two years at Monroe College before joining the Wolfpack.



During his two seasons with NC State, he made 25 appearances, all starts, playing an average of 88 minutes per game.



Asomani is the second NC State player to make the jump to the MLS in recent years, joining midfielder David Loera, who signed a homegrown contract with Orlando City SC in 2019.



Last year, San Jose finished eighth in the Western Conference, narrowly making the playoffs before losing to the No. 1 seed Sporting KC.