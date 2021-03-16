Basketball of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: basketballghana.com

San Diego State University Coach praises Nathan Mensah after title win

Ghanaian Basketball player, Nathan Mensah

San Diego State University Men’s Basketball Team Head Coach Brian Dutcher has singled out Ghana’s Nathan Mensah for his impressive outing in the team’s 68-57 win over Utah State University to clinch the Mountain West Conference Title.



Winning the Conference Title qualifies San Diego to the NCAA Tournament where they stand the chance of winning the national championship.



Ghana Center Mensah started the contest and played 24 minutes registering 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal help in San Diego outscore Utah 40-26 in the paint.



In the aftermath of the win, Dutcher praised Mensah who broke out of a slump that had him in foul trouble and produce less in recent games.



“He stepped up and played magnificently” Dutcher stated after Mensah outrebounded Utah Forward Queta Neemias who was named the Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year following the conclusion of the Regular Season.



This is Mensah’s first season back after respiratory illness forced him to miss a huge chunk of last season; he played 13 just games.