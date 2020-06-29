Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Samuel Tetteh to return to Red Bull Slazburg at the end of loan spell with LASK

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh will return to parent club Red Bull Salzburg at the end of his loan spell with LASK Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.



The former WAFA winger will not extend his stay with LASK despite enjoying his best campaign in Austria with the club this season, having scored seven goals and provided five assists.



The 23-year old has two years left on his contract with Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg and will be expected to fight for a place in the team next season.



His outstanding displays have seen him also attract interest elsewhere, but it is yet to be known if he will leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the season.



The former WAFA attacker joined the youth side of Red Bull Salzburg, FC Liefring in 2016, before moving to the senior side in 2017.



He then joined LASK on loan and has since been one of the best players at the club.

