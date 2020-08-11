Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Tetteh signs for New York Red Bulls

Ghanaian striker, Samuel Tetteh

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Samuel Tetteh has made a switch from RB Salzburg to American side New York Red Bulls.



He penned a year-and-a-half long loan deal with the team and is expected to make an impact with the side.



The 23-year-old previously featured for LASK Linz where he made a huge impression on his teammates and the staff members.



He will now continue his football development at the American side where he is expected to gain significant minutes and experience.



Watch his unveiling video below:





