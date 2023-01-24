Samuel Tetteh scores for Adanaspor against Yeni Malatyaspor

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh scored for Adanaspor in their 2-2 draw with Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey's top tier.



The former Ghana U-20 star scored the game's first goal in the 32nd minute of the first half.



The home team was in total control when Ahmethan Kose scored his second goal for Adanaspor in the 48th minute, giving the hosts a 2-0 advantage at the interval.



In the second half, Yeni Malatyaspor cut the score to one by Faith Aydin in the 56th minute.



Dogokun Emekiz equalized for Yeni Malatyaspor when the prizes were shared at the end of the competitive game.



Samuel Tetteh has scored six goals in 19 games this season. The former WAFA striker joined Adanaspor on 7th July 2021.



Adanaspor is 12th on the Turkish Lig table with 22 points after 20 games. The Orange and White will play Bodrumspor away in their next league game on the 29th of January.