Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samuel Tetteh named in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh has earned himself a place in the Austrian Bundesliga Team of Week 28 after another fine performance for LASK Linz.



Tetteh came off the bench to secure victory for LASK in their crucial encounter against Stum Graz.



His goal deep in the second half ensured the Black and Whites secured an important away victory as they keep their championship hopes alive.



The Ghanaian winger is having his best campaign in Austria, having scored seven goals in the league and created five assists, his bestoutput since moving to Europe.



The ex-WAFA play-maker is joined by Dario Tadic (TSV Hartberg) and Andres Gruber (SV Mattersburg) in attack for the Team of the Week.



Enock Mwepu of Red Bull Salzburg marshals a midfield that has Michael Liendl (Wolfsberger AC) , Benedikt Pitchler (Austria Wien) and Masaya Okugawa (Red Bull Salzburg).



In defence, TSV Hartberg pair Tobais Kainz and Thomas Rotter are joined by Altach's Jan Zwischenbrugger. Goalkeeper Rene Swete of Hartberg completes the list.



Samuel Teteh has made the team of the week several times underlining his importance to LASK this season.

