Samuel Tetteh excited over New York Red Bulls move

Samuel Tetteh was loaned out to LASK

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh has expressed excitement over his loan move to New York Red Bulls, hoping to "achieve great things together" with teammates.



Tetteh was loaned out to LASK, a First Division Austrian club, in the Winter of 2018. He recorded 19 goals and 15 assists in 86 appearances across all competitions over 4,391 minutes.



“I am excited to be joining the New York Red Bulls,” Tetteh said. “I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the fans and hopefully we can achieve great things together” he said.



Tetteh’s acquisition is pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.



Tetteh appeared in all four of LASK’s 2019-20 UEFA Champions League qualifying matches, recording two assists in 248 minutes played.



Tetteh has amassed more than 100 appearances across all competitions in Austria. After he signed with Red Bull Salzburg from West African Football Academy in the summer of 2016, the forward was loaned to FC Liefering, in Austria’s second division.



Tetteh had a strong first season with Liefering, tallying 10 goals and five assists in 20 appearances.



Tetteh also has played for the Ghana national team, accruing one goal in six appearances. He made his Ghana debut in a second round second leg of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers Nov. 17, 2015.





