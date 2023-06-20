Samuel Takyi should stop the arrogance if he wants to be a world champion - Joshua Clottey

Boxing News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's former World champion, Joshua Clottey, has advised Samuel Takyi to refrain from arrogance and learn self-discipline if he wants to become a future world champion.



Clottey believes that Takyi's career has taken a nose dive since winning the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo because he started believing his own hype and disregarding instructions from his management.



"He must learn to respect those in authority if he wants to go far because, as a professional, he has achieved nothing," Clottey said.



Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year Olympic medal drought with his boxing bronze medal in Tokyo. However, his decision to part ways with Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate, owned by former world champion Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, has caused stagnation in his career progression.



Clottey expressed concern about Takyi's current situation, attributing his decline to an inflated ego and a lifestyle that doesn't align with a successful fighter.



"The problem lies in his perception of himself as a successful boxer solely because he won an Olympic medal but that shouldn't be the case," Clottey stated.



He emphasized the importance of Takyi continuing to learn from experienced figures like Bazooka, as disregarding instructions and career development plans has hindered his progress and will likely lead to ongoing struggles.



JNA/FNOQ



