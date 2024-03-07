Samuel Takyi fails to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Samuel Takyi, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist, suffered a defeat in his first bout of the qualification rounds for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Takyi, also known as the "Ring Warrior," faced off against Japanese opponent Shion Nishiyana in the Men's Light Welterweight division (63.5Kg) during the ongoing World Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The match ended in a 0-5 loss for Takyi.



The setback for Takyi marks a disappointing turn for amateur boxing, according to the Ghana Boxing Federation.



Among the Ghanaian contenders, Light Heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh, Lightweight Anatu Mohammed, Light Middleweight Alfred Kotey and Light Welterweight Samuel Takyi have been eliminated from the competition with Theo Allotey standing as the sole victor thus far.