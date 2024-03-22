Samuel Takyi beats South African boxer to reach final of 2023 African Games

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Ghana’s Olympic medallist, Samuel Takyi has made it to the finals of the boxing competition at the 2023 African Games after beating South African boxer, Paul John Masamba in a semi-final bout on Thursday, March 21, 2024.



Samuel Takyi scored a unanimous victory to round up his opponent (meaning) after seeing through all three rounds in the fight.



Masamba who is an IBA champion (what is IBA) proved a tricky opponent for the Ghanaian boxer who had to navigate the fight with utmost focus, bravery and skill.



A combination of jabs and shots on the head ensured Takyi earned maximum points in the fight.



The boxer scored an overwhelming 5-0 win over his opponent to sail through to the final.



Samuel Takyi who won bronze for Ghana at the last tournament in Morocco is hoping to win a gold medal this time.



He will square it off with Zambia's Emmanuel Katema in the final on Friday, March 22, 2024.



