Samuel Owusu shines in Al Fayha's defeat to second place Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Ghanaian winger, Samuel Owusu (in white jersey)

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu was in his best form for Al Fayha despite their slim defeat to second place Al Nassr in the Saudi topflight league on Saturday night.



The 24-year old produced a man of the match performance for the visitors, who fell to Al Nassr in a 2-1 loss at the King Fahd International Stadium



Owusu provided the assist for his side's only goal, which was converted by Feneva Andriatsima.



Al Nassr were down to Anriatsima's goal after just seven minutes, before forward Abderrazak Hamdallah leveled from the spot three minutes later.



Hamdallah snatched victory for Al Nassr with the last kick of the game.



Samuel Owusu has been in blistering form for the Al Fayha since joining from Serbian side FC Cucaricki.



The former Vision FC player was a member of the Ghana team at the AFCON 2019, playing in all four games as the Black Stars were eliminated at the round of 16.

