Samuel Owusu secures Saudi pro league promotion with Al Fayha

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu starred as Al Fayha secured a quick return to the Saudi Pro League after a 2-0 victory over Al Nadha.



The tricky winger returned to Al Fayha in the winter transfer window after a successful loan spell with giants Al Ahli.



His comeback has been key to Al Fayha's top-flight promotion with three games remaining.



Al Fayha lie second on the table with 79 points, scoring automatic qualification.



Owusu has influential in Al Fayha's run of five successive victories in the Saudi Division One league.



The 26-year-old has netted three goals in ten matches since returning to Al Fayha.



