Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Owusu scores to seal win for Al Fayha against Al-Kawkab

Samuel Owusu in action for his club

Ghana international Samuel Owusu scored for Al Fayha on Wednesday afternoon to power the team to a narrow 1-0 win against Al-Kawkab in the Saudi Division One League.



The skilled forward after spending a loan spell with Al Ahli Jeddah has returned to his parent club.



Today he was called into action when he was started for Al Fayha in the team’s home match against Al-Kawkab.



Putting on a stellar performance, Samuel Owusu found the back of the net of the opponent in the 67th minute to shoot his team into the lead.



With no additional goals in the match, the Black Stars asset and his teammates have cruised to a win to merit the maximum points.



Now second on the Saudi Division One League, Samuel Owusu will be expected to add goals and assists to help Al Fayha make a return to the Saudi top-flight.