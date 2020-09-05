Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Owusu scores in Al-Fayha’s 2-0 win against Al Adalh

Ghanaian winger, Samuel Owusu

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu registered his name on the scoresheet for his Al-Fayha outfit on Friday evening to help the team record a vital 2-0 win against Al Adalh.



The Ghana international earned a starting role for his team today when they hosted their Matchday 29 opponent in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Salman Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium.



He displayed impressive form and finished off a good day at the office with an equalizer.



First, though, an own goal from Ali Al-Mazidi handed Al-Fayha the lead after 16 minutes of play. The home team held on and dominated play until Samuel Owusu added a second on the 56th minute to wrap up the important 2-0 victory.



This season, the Black Stars asset has made 27 appearances for his team in the Saudi Pro League and has 7 goals to his name.



Unfortunately, his team has not collectively been outstanding. They sit 13th on the standings of the division and in need of a revival to ensure they avoid the drop at the end of the season.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.