Samuel Owusu scores in Al Fayha heavy win over Ohod Club

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international winger Samuel Owusu was on target when Al Fayha wallops Ohod Club on Sunday in the Saudi Division One.



Al Fayha recorded a 5-2 resounding victory over Ohod at the King Salman Sport City Stadium.



Nigerian forward Tunde Adeniji netted a hattrick before Owusu added another goal in the 60th minute.



Talal Majrashi completed the routing nine minutes later.



Al Fayha are currently lying 2nd on the league standings as they seek for promotion to the Saudi Premier League next season.