Samuel Owusu scores for his lower tier Saudi side

Samuel Owusu was on target for his side Al Fayha FC in their 2-1 defeat to Al Sahel in the Saudi Arabian second tier league on Tuesday evening.



The Ghanaian scored what turned out to be only a consolation goal in their match day 37 clash.



Al Sahel took control of the game and dominated for long spells in the first half but two quick goals from Mashari Al-Jribai and Fayez Dhefeiry gave the home side a 2-0 lead.



Owusu scored a late goal in the 84th minute to make it 2-1 but it ended up only as a consolation goal as his side lost.



The Ghanaian forward lasted the entire duration of the game as he has now helped his side secure promotion to the elite league even before their final game



He has scored 11 goals and provided 7 assists in 18 matches for his side this season.



Owusu is part of the Black Stars quad that will play in the two friendlies next month against Morocco and Ivory Coast.