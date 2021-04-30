Samuel Owusu scores for Al Fayha in win over Hajer Club

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu is on a rich vein of form as he scored for his lower tier Saudi Arabian side Al Fayha.



His side defeated Hajer Club 2-0 in the Saudi Division One League game played on Thursday.



Samuel Owusu recently joined Al Fayha in the lower tier after a loan spell with Al-Ahli Jeddah in the elite division.



Since his return in January, the Ghanaian has been a shining light for his side as he has scored some important goals.



Tunde Adeniji scored the first goal for his side before Samuel Owusu added the second goal for his side in the 78th minute.



Samuel Owusu has now scored seven goals for his side in the lower tier Saudi Arabian league.

His team has secured promotion and will play in the Saudi Pro League next season.