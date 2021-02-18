Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Owusu’s super strike enough for Al Fayha to defeat Al Kawkab

Samuel Owusu, Ghanaian player

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu scored the only goal of the game for Al Fayha against Al Kawkab in the Saudi Arabian Pro League on Wednesday.



Al Fayha had not recorded any win in their last two games hence the clash against Al Kawkab was treated with an utmost speciality in their bid to turn around their fortunes.



The Orange and Blue lads enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the opening half but were unable to break the deadlock.



The Al Majma’ah Sports Stadium erupted in the 64th minute after Ghana international Samuel Owusu struck a beautiful goal for Al Fayha.



Al Kawkab had chances to rescue at least a point in the match but Al Fayha did enough to pick the maximum points.



Owusu has been a key cog for the side since returning from a loan stint at Al Ahli.



The 24-year-old has plundered 3 goals and 2 assists in 10 league games.