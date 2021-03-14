Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Owusu nominated for Most Influential Youth Footballer 2021

Samuel Owusu has been nominated for the Most Influential Youth Footballer of 2021

Ghana and Al-Fahya winger Samuel Owusu has been nominated for the Most Influential Youth Footballer of 2021.



The 24-year-old has enjoyed a standout performance in Saudi Arabia featuring for giants Al Ahli as well as Al-Fayha.



The former Čukarički star smashed into the limelight after his explosive performance for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he shone with aplomb.



The talented Ghanaian impressed heavily on a short loan spell at Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli where he bagged four goals in 10 matches and provided several assists.



He returned to his parent club Al-Fahya to continue his blistering and unimaginable form as he continues propel the team to a quick return to the country's top-flight.



The performance of the youngster has not gone unnoticed after being shortlisted for Most Influential Youth Footballer for 2021 at the upcoming Ghana Influential Awards Festival 2021.



He bagged seven goals for relegated Al-Fahya in 26 outings last season.



He is expected to scoop the top individual award following his consistent displays in the gulf and in the Ghana shirt.



