Samuel Owusu nets 7th goal of the season in Al Fayha home victory

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu was on the scoresheet for Al Fayha FC once again as they edge closer to securing promotion to the Saudi Arabia top division.



Al Fayha on Thursday beat Hajer FC 2-0 to make it six consecutive wins in their quest to return to the top-flight league.



Nigerian forward Tunde Adeniji netted the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium.



Owusu scored in the 79th minute to seal the victory for Al Fayha in the Saudi Arabia second-tier round 34 fixture.



Al Fayha is currently 2nd on the league standings with 76 points from 34 games.



With four matches to end the season, Al Fayha will seal qualification to the Saudi Arabia Premier League if they win the next game against Al-Nahda.



Owusu takes his tally of the season to seven goals.