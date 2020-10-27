Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Owusu discloses why he joined Al Ahli Jeddah

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu has said that he chose to join Al Ahli Jeddah because of their popularity in Saudi Arabia.



The 24-year-old completed a move to the Saudi giants on Monday, October, 26 on loan from Al Fahya FC.



Owusu also indicated that the great fans of Al Ahli convinced him to join the club.



Speaking on the "League with Walid" program, he said: "Since I came to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I have been very impressed with the Al-Ahli club, and its great popularity, so I did not hesitate to join them when they made the offer for my services."



Owusu had an outstanding spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al Fayha where he scored 7 goals and assisted twice in 29 games.

