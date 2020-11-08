Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: goal.com

Samuel Owusu: Ghana winger reveals his focus ahead of Sudan showdown

Ghana attacker Samuel Owusu

Ghana attacker Samuel Owusu reckons a win over Sudan in their upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying encounter brings the Black Stars closer to their dream of ruling the continent once again.



Ghana are set to host Sudan in a Group C fixture in Cape Coast on November 12, five days ahead of a reverse match away.



The Black Stars are seeking to reach the final tournament and win the trophy for the first time since 1982.



"For me as a player, I want to be at the Afcon to see whether we can bring the cup back to Ghana and so, for now, I think we have to beat Sudan in Ghana because we have already taken the first six points [from the opening two games]," Owusu told the Ghana Football Association's official website.



"Scoring Sudan in Ghana will ginger us to qualify for the Afcon. For now, my concentration is to qualify for the Afcon first."



Owusu also shared his thoughts on new Ghana coach CK Akonnor who divided opinion after supervising his first set of assignments last month.



In his first game, the Black Stars succumbed to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mali in a friendly tie.



Three days later, Akonnor and his charges made amends with a 5-1 triumph over Asian champions Qatar in a second test game in preparation for the Sudan double-header.



"CK is a very good coach and so I just want to plead with Ghanaians to give him time to put the team in good shape," Owusu said.



"I can assure Ghanaians that with CK, we can bring the Afcon to Ghana because he is a very good coach, even giving new players [the chance] to prove their quality.



"I think he is good because I like coaches who give the younger ones a chance to play and express themselves.



"I want to plead with Ghanaians to give the players and the coach time because we have a new coach and some new players.



"In football sometimes you win and sometimes you lose so I plead with Ghanaians to have time with us and with that, we are going to do our best for the nation."



Owusu, who plays club football for Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, was on target in Ghana's victory over Qatar, also providing an assist in the game.



He is among a squad of 23 players called up for the Sudan games.

