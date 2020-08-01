Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Samuel Osei Kuffour inches closer to the Kotoko CEO position

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

It appears the Kumasi Asante Kotoko board is getting itchy fingers about appointing Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club's new CEO.



He was in the ring for the job some few months ago before disappearing from the radar and came back some weeks ago.



The latest who the board is reportedly considering is former Bayern Munich and Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour.



According to credible Nyhira FM Sports Journalist, Bismark Owusu Bempah aka Ayala, the board is close to appointing Samuel Osei Kuffour as the new CEO.



Not too long ago, the former Ajax, Roma defender was a member of the GFA's Normalization Committee and has in the past came very close to landing the Kotoko top job only to lose it because he reportedly granted an interview on Metro TV even before the Manhyia Palace could do so.



The former SuperSports pundit made 54 appearances for Ghana scoring three goal and played at four AFCON tournaments and was part of Ghana's maiden FIFA World Cup squad in 2006.













