Samuel Obeng signs autographs for Real Oviedo fans

Sports News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Obeng is also a fan favourite at the Carlos Tartiere, the fans were happy to take a picture with him and also grab a souvenir.



Born in Nsapor, Brong-Ahafo Region, Obeng moved to Gurb, Barcelona, Catalonia at the age of ten. After finishing his formation with Getafe CF, he made his senior debut with Girona FC B in the regional leagues, in 2016.



In 2017, Obeng was loaned to Tercera División side EC Granollers for one year. On 5 August of the following year, he signed for Segunda División B side CD Calahorra after a trial period.



In March 2019, Obeng agreed on a pre-contract with Real Oviedo, effective as of 1 July; he was initially assigned to the reserves in the third division. He made his first-team debut on 18 August: after coming on as a second-half substitute for Edu Cortina, he scored his team's second in a 2–3 away loss against Deportivo de La Coruña in the Segunda División.



On 16 August 2020, Obeng renewed his contract until 2023 and was definitely promoted to the main squad.



This season the former Girona attacker has played 10 games in La Liga 2.