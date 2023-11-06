Samuel Obeng scores to seal narrow win for SD Huesca over SD Amorebieta in Spain

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U23 striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scored for SD Huesca on Sunday to power his outfit to a narrow win over SD Amorebieta in the Spanish La Liga 2.



The Ghanaian international lasted the entire duration as his outfit cruised to a crucial 1-0 away win over their opponent.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net at the Instalaciones de Lezama Campo 2.



But the Ghanaian international ensured his side secured maximum points over the host after scoring from the spot at the 60th-minute mark.



The 26-year-old has now scored two goals in 13 games in the Spanish second-tier league.