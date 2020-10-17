Sports News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Mensah scores to help Ostersunds FK progress in Swedish Cup

Ghanaian player, Samuel Mensah

Samuel Mensah scored for Ostersunds FK in their 4-2 win at Nyköping on Friday in the Swedish Cup second round.



The 31-year-old found the back of the net in the 49th minute to give the visitors the comfortable 3-0 lead.



Mensiro recently signed a new three-year contract with Ostersunds FK.



This was after Nebiyou Perry had opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Jerrell Sellars doubling the lead on 44 minutes.



Nyköping pulled two back through Emanuel Arvidsson and Alexander Alp.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.