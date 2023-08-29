Samuel Inkoom to become full-time football scout?

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Ghana is blessed with talents but many are yet to be discovered and given the platform to showcase their talents. The likes of Yusif Chibsah, Michael Essien, Derek Boateng, Fatau Dauda among others are a few ex-players who have chosen a path to help discover these talents and give them careers in football.





One ex-Ghanaian international who has expressed his desire to help develop talent in Ghana after his successful journey is Samuel Inkoom.



According to the former U-20 World Cup winner, Ghana is blessed with an abundance of talents but only needs the right development and nurturing to excel and move to the highest level.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Inkoom outlined his plans to help football, adding that nurturing youth talent can boost the fortunes of Ghana’s football teams from the youth to the senior level.



Inkoom represented Ghana over 45 times between 2008-2014, playing at two World Cups(2010 and 2014).



At club level, Inkoom first signed for Swiss side FC Basel in 2009 after an impressive one-year stint with Asante Kotoko in Ghana. Samuel Inkoom spent over 13 years in Europe, where he played in Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, Georgia, and the United States.



Now back home playing for Accra Hearts of Oka, Inkoom, 34, wants to share his experience and knowledge with aspiring players.







Watch the video below:







My aim is to identify young individuals with the Football talents, give them the platform, train them to develop. I believe this will go a long way to add value to Ghana Football. pic.twitter.com/d0ct0iyxws — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) August 28, 2023

