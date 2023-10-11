Samuel Inkoom pays courtesy call on Sports Minister

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom on Wednesday, October 11, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Tuesday, October 11.



The visit to the Minister’s office was to officially invite him to the launch of his S-Inkoom Football Management Agency.



The agency will be launched later this month in Accra on Saturday, October 28.



Having accepted the invitation, Minister Mustapha Ussif praised Samuel Inkoom on his new career path.



He said this will help develop football in the country.



“Former Black Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom, called on me at the office yesterday to officially invite me to the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency's official launch on the 28th of this month in Accra.



“I commended and urged him on for the good path he has chosen, which, without doubt, will bring his experience to bear, towards the development and promotion of football in our country,” the Sports Minister shared in a post on Facebook after the visit.



