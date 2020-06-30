Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Richmond K Entsie/Contributor

Samuel Inkoom named in Georgian league Team of the Week

Ghanaian international and FC Samtredia defender, Samuel Inkoom has been named in Georgian Erovnuli Liga Team Of The week after a great performance in his team's 1 - 1 draw against FC Dila Gori.



The Black Stars defender's exceptional performance earned the attention of the league's technical committee that added him to the team of the week.



The 31-year-old right-back has been absent from Black Stars of Ghana squad since 2014 after his 44th appearance but now focusing on his career at club career.



Samuel Inkoom's performance in their 1 - 1 draw against FC Dila over the weekend is further proof of his impressive form.



The Ghanaian right-back has vowed to fight his back into the national team with a series of stupendous displays.





