You are here: HomeSports2020 06 30Article 994198

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Richmond K Entsie/Contributor

Samuel Inkoom named in Georgian league Team of the Week

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaian international and FC Samtredia defender, Samuel Inkoom has been named in Georgian Erovnuli Liga Team Of The week after a great performance in his team's 1 - 1 draw against FC Dila Gori.

The Black Stars defender's exceptional performance earned the attention of the league's technical committee that added him to the team of the week.

The 31-year-old right-back has been absent from Black Stars of Ghana squad since 2014 after his 44th appearance but now focusing on his career at club career.

Samuel Inkoom's performance in their 1 - 1 draw against FC Dila over the weekend is further proof of his impressive form.

The Ghanaian right-back has vowed to fight his back into the national team with a series of stupendous displays.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment