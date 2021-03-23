Samuel Inkoom impresses for FC Torpedo Kutaisi during draw against FC Dila

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Experienced Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom displayed impressive form on Sunday when he featured for his FC Torpedo Kutaisi outfit in their 1-1 draw against FC Dila Gori.



The two teams locked horns at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium to battle for three points on Matchdy 5 of the ongoing 2021 Georgian Erovnuli Liga.



Having been handed a starting role for the away team, Samuel Inkoom flourished in his wing-back role as he combined attacking runs with a solid defensive performance.



Going on to play 68 minutes before making way for Vazha Tabatadze, the former U-20 FIFA World Cup winner earned a top rating of 8.5 at the end of the game.



On the matchday, Dmitri Rekish scored to give FC Torpedo Kutaisi the lead in the 48th minute before a penalty converted by Wanderson Henrique Do Nascimento Silva leveled the score for FC Dila Gori.



Eventually, the match ended 1-1 with both teams picking a point each.