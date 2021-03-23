You are here: HomeSports2021 03 23Article 1212319

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Samuel Inkoom impresses for FC Torpedo Kutaisi during draw against FC Dila

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom

Experienced Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom displayed impressive form on Sunday when he featured for his FC Torpedo Kutaisi outfit in their 1-1 draw against FC Dila Gori.

The two teams locked horns at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium to battle for three points on Matchdy 5 of the ongoing 2021 Georgian Erovnuli Liga.

Having been handed a starting role for the away team, Samuel Inkoom flourished in his wing-back role as he combined attacking runs with a solid defensive performance.

Going on to play 68 minutes before making way for Vazha Tabatadze, the former U-20 FIFA World Cup winner earned a top rating of 8.5 at the end of the game.

On the matchday, Dmitri Rekish scored to give FC Torpedo Kutaisi the lead in the 48th minute before a penalty converted by Wanderson Henrique Do Nascimento Silva leveled the score for FC Dila Gori.

Eventually, the match ended 1-1 with both teams picking a point each.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment