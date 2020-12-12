Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Samuel Inkoom happy with Samtredia teammates after impressive campaign

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his teammates after beating the drop in the Georgian Erovnuli Liga.



Inkoom, 31, scored once in 14 appearances for Samtredia who finished in 7th berth in a 10-club league which ended Thursday.



The former FC Basel and Asante Kotoko full-back also expressed confidence in the entire technical team of Samtredia as he somehow reviewed the performance of his side on the official ending of the league.



“With hard work, we’ve survived the league. Thanks to the coaching stuff, my teammates, the fans and everyone that supported us. Without each and everyone we couldn’t have made to where we are,” he exclusively told Ghana Sports Online.



Inkoom joined Samtredia leaving Bulgarian side Dunav where he spent two seasons.



Samtredia were promoted to the Georgian top-flight league in 2020.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.