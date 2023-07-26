Samuel Inkoom caught in web of 'lies' over failed Asante Kotoko move

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The integrity of former Ghana right-back Samuel Inkoom is on the line after he appeared to have peddled falsehoods over his failed return to Asante Kotoko in 2022.



In April 2022, Samuel Inkoom made a shocking move to Accra Hearts of Oak after being linked strongly with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



In an interview shortly after the move, Inkoom explained that the move to Kotoko was botched by immediate-past Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



“Don’t blame me for my proposed Hearts move, Kotoko CEO feels big to call me. So Kotoko fans should blame their CEO and not me,” Inkoom was reported to have told Onua Sports after training.



But in a recent interview with Citi TV, Samuel Inkoom mentioned then Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the one who vetoed his move to the club.



“I wanted to play for Kotoko…the CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, called me and invited me to the club. I was willing to play for free, but there was a misunderstanding between the coach and the CEO.”He stated.



This new claim by Samuel Inkoom has generated conversations on social media as Asante Kotoko fans are having a go at him for making false allegations against Nana Yaw Amponsah.



According to them, Samuel Inkoom courted unnecessary attacks for Nana Yaw Amponsah with his earlier claim that he stood between him and a move to Asante Kotoko.



In the 2022/2023 season, Samuel Inkoom featured for Accra Hearts of Oak who finished 12th with 46 points.



Read some of the reactions below





"Like everyone, the fans expected my come back to the Club, but I couldn't just take my bag and join the team to play because I am Samuel Inkoom. The Coach already had four right full backs who were delivering for him. No need for me to go. Nobody has to be blamed for this." pic.twitter.com/PQxLEqRQgM — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) July 25, 2023

“I wanted to play for Kotoko. The CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, called me and invited me to the club. I was willing to play for free, but there was a misunderstanding between the coach and the CEO. [The coach didn't want my service]. ~Samuel Inkoom.



Guess who took the bashing from a… pic.twitter.com/P2nY5HhFW3 — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????© (@domynych) July 25, 2023

That's a different topic. But you have the benefit of hindsight now. But I believe that wasn't the subject when the CEO was tagged arrogant for rejecting Inkoom. Was it? pic.twitter.com/CXID6ic7wJ — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????© (@domynych) July 25, 2023

Only Jah is a Christian ???????? pic.twitter.com/SaahiaZu4e — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) July 25, 2023