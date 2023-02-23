Samuel Inkoom and wife mourn with Christian Atsu's family

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom has become the latest player to visit the family house of the late winger, Christian Atsu.
The Accra Hearts of Oak deputy captain who once shared a dressing room with Christian Atsu paid a visit to the family house to offer his condolences on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Samuel Inkoom was accompanied by his wife Omega and the two signed the book of condolence opened for the late footballer.
The couple also spent some time with Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam before taking their leave.
Both Samuel Inkoom and Christian Atsu were part of the Black Stars squad that participated in Ghana's third appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.
Background
Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment more than a week after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.
The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.
Before his demise, Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.
In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.
Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below
JE/