Samuel Eto'o was my idol - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has disclosed that African football great Samuel Eto'o inspired him while growing up.



He asserted he had a pool of great players who he looked up to, which included, Eto'o, Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Emmanuel Adebayor.



However, while giving Drogba an honourable mention, Jordan said Eto'o inspired him the most, pointing out how great the former Barcelona man was and the influence he had on the next generation of footballers.



“When I was young, I was always looking up to strikers, I was looking at our continent brothers like Eto’o, Drogba, Adebayor and we have Zlatan Ibrahimović”



“Obviously, I always say Eto’o because the time he was at Barcelona was amazing, what he did was amazing and he’s being a really big influence to we the young Africans and obviously to make Africa proud together with Drogba. Those two have done it and have raised the continent really high”



Samuel Eto'o is widely regarded as the best African player of all time. Through his exceptional football ability, he cultivated an iconic reputation.



He won two Africa Cup of Nations and an Olympic gold medal for Cameroon in his international career while retiring as the country's top scorer of all-time with 56 goals.



In his club career which saw him play for top European sides like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and a host of others, Eto'o won 15 titles in his club career.



His laurels include three champions league titles (the most by an African footballer). He also holds the record as the only African to win the treble twice - a feat only 13 footballers have managed to achieve.





