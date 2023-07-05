Samuel Eto'o's faces jail as 'rejected' daughter sues him for failing to pay child support allowance

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Barcelona forward and current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o, has a legal battle on his hands after he allegedly failing to pay his daughter, Erika de Rosario Nieves monthly allowance for the past five years.



A Madrid court recognized Eto'o as the biological father last year and mandated him to pay a monthly child support allowance.



However, reports suggest that he has not fulfilled this obligation, resulting in an outstanding debt of nearly €90,000.



The lawyer for Eto'o's daughter is told Daily Post, “He owes more than five years of pension to his daughter and continues to defy justice. Erika’s economy is fragile, while Eto’o lives in luxury.”



Eto'o could potentially face jail time if found guilty of not complying with the court order.



The ongoing lawsuit also disclosed Eto'o's alleged avoidance of discussions regarding his child's upbringing and severed communication with the child's mother.



The mother of Eto'o's daughter, Adileusa gave birth to her in 1999 in Madrid but had to resort to the law to get the former Cameroon player to accept responsibility.



