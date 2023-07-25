You are here: HomeSports2023 07 25Article 1811756

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Boadu trains Cornerstone players despite denying coaching role

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu was spotted training with Cornerstone players despite denying any agreement with the club.

Samuel Boadu refuted claims that he had reached an understanding with the team, stating that he had not even held discussions with anyone from Cornerstone and had not made a decision about joining them.

He pointed out the geographical challenge, as he currently resides in Accra while Cornerstone is based in Kumasi.

He stated, “I haven’t signed for Cornerstone, and I haven’t even held conversations with anyone in the team. I haven’t even made up my mind on joining them. How can I live in Accra and manage in Kumasi?”

However, to the surprise of many, Boadu was seen at the club's training ground in Kumasi on Tuesday morning, leading a session with the Cornerstone players.

The club went on to share images of him in action, indicating that there was indeed an agreement in place.



