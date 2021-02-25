Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Boadu to pay compensation to Medeama after exit - Reports

Former Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu will compensate Medeama after resigning from his role as head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The 35-year-old tendered in his resignation on Wednesday after guiding the side to a 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer cited "personal reasons" for his shocking departure from the club.



However, GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the Ghana U15 coach will pay compensation to the two-time FA Cup holders after unilaterally terminating his contract.



Boadu, one of the highest-paid coaches in the Ghanaian top-flight has been linked with a move to giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



He has been with Medeama for three years and feels it is time to look elsewhere for another coaching spell.



Medeama has managed to recover from a chequered start to the season and currently occupies the third position after six 16 matches.