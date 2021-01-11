Soccer News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Samuel Boadu promises to solve Medeama’s goalscoring problem

Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has promised to end the goal-scoring problem.



The Yellow and Mauve have had a difficult start to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Despite the signings of Abass Mohammed and Basit Adams have struggled to replace Prince Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil since their departure following the truncation of the League.



However, after recording a 2-1 win against Aduana Stars, the coach has vowed to work on their goalscoring in order to be prolific in subsequent matches.



“As you can see, Aduana is a great team, when you play with them you need to strategize. I told you earlier that we have to take these three maximum points because they lack is not on our side”



“The matches that we have played we drew or sometimes we lose. So after this win, we are going to take it from here. I believe that from today going we are going to work on our goalscoring and the mistakes that we have been doing,” he said.