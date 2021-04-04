Samuel Boadu names Hearts of Oak squad for Aduana Stars clash

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has named a 25-man squad for the epic clash against Aduana Stars on Sunday.



The Phobians open their Ghana Premier League second round account at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Boadu guided the Rainbow team in his first game to thump WAFA SC 4-0 and is aiming at making it two out of two.



Midfield duo Nurudeen Abdul Aziz and Abdelrahmane Maname Lawali remain on the sidelines with injuries.



Left-back Raddy Ovouka Hokemba has rejoined his teammates turning out for Congo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



Richard Attah and Mohammed Alhassan who were part of the Black Stars B team to Uzbekistan for an international friendly are included in the list.



Caleb Amankwah could make his debut on Sunday after training extremely well with the squad during the week.



Below is a full list of the squad for the game



GOALKEEPERS!



Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah.



DEFENDERS!



Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, Fatau Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi, James Serwornu, Nuru Sulley, Larry Sumaila, Caleb Amankwah



MIDFIELDERS!



Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Emmanuel Nettey, Salifu Ibrahim, Michelle Sarpong, Eric Dizan, Dominic Eshun



FORWARDS!



Patrick Razak, Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Kojo Obeng Junior, Daniel Afriyie Barnie.