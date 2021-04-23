Samuel Boadu named new Black Satellites assistant coach

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association have appointed Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu as the deputy coach of the Ghana U-20 National Team.



The appointment forms part of a reshuffle by the EXCO at the various national teams.



Boadu comes in to replace Augustine Evans Addotey who was the assistant coach.



Samuel Boadu until this appointment was the head coach of the national U-15 team.



Karim Zito was retained as the head coach after ending Ghana’s long wait for an U-20 AFCON trophy this year in Mauritania.



The full list include:



Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach



Samuel Boadu – Assistant Coach



Salifu Fatawu – Assistant Coach



Jerry Asare – Goal Keepers Trainer



Roy Ricky Romeo – Masseur



Opare Anim – Team Doctor



Gilbert Yankson – Physiotherapist



Emmanuel Tagoe – Welfare Officer



Charles Quartey – Equipment Officer