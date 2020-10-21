Soccer News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Samuel Boadu is staying put at Medeama - Patrick Akoto assures

Samuel Boadu, Medeama coach

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu will remain at the club despite mounting interest from Ashantigold, the club's communication chief Patrick Akoto insists.



The miners are desperate to hire the highly-rated gaffer after Italian trainer Roberto Landi went away without leave.



The Obuasi-based club has contacted the two-time FA Cup champions over the availability of the 35-year-old to replace their former coach.



But Medeama insists their coach is not available.



"I can confirm to you that we have received a letter from Ashantigold expressing an interest in our coach Samuel Boadu. They want him to help their club in their Africa campaign," the club's Communication chief Patrick Akoto told Peace FM



"But we have no interest in letting him go. He is very much happy here and wants to lead the Medeama project this season and beyond.



"He has a contract. He is a top professional and so we have no issues at all. He will continue to remain with us for many more years.



"Nothing dramatic has changed and we have no intention of letting him go."



Boadu is touted as one of the finest technical brains in Ghana following his outstanding exploits with the Mauve and Yellows.



He is currently the head coach of the Ghana U15 national team.



The four-time Ghana Premier League champions will be participating in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup which is scheduled to begin in November 2020.

