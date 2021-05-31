Samuel Boadu can take Hearts to the promised land - Sam Johnson

Soccer News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson is confident Samuel Boadu can end Hearts of Oak’s league title drought this season.



The Phobians are currently top of the Ghana Premier League table for the first time in five seasons following last weekend’s win against Eleven Wonders after matchday 26.



Hearts of Oak have been impressive under Coach Samuel Boadu since he took over from Kosta Papic in the ongoing campaign.



Sam Johnson, a former player of the club has urged management and fans to rally behind the former Medeama coach because he has the quality and experience to win the league title for the Phobians.



“I’m sure he can take us [Hearts of Oak] to the promised land.” Sam Johnson said in an interview.



“I think he [Samuel Boadu ] can do it if we support him. I’m saying that because the guy is in love with the club, that is one, and two he loves to be in the club. So everything that he wants to do is to achieve something for the club. So based on that, he needs our support and if I look at him from Medeama, what he has done there, how he built the team then I can say he is capable.



“For the last three or four years he lost three or four players and he managed to put the team somewhere. So somebody like this, it is not something we say it is about luck, he is somebody who knows the job. So we should allow him to do the job.



“I’m sure if we allow him and support him, he is a very young guy who wants to learn and is learning more and is pushing forward”, he added.



Hearts of Oak last won a league title during the 2009 league season.



