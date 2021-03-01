Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Boadu becomes Hearts of Oak's 23rd coach in 10 years

Coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu is the 23rd coach of Hearts of Oak under the current board of the club led by Togbe Afede since they took charge of the Ghanaian giants ten years ago.



The Phobians enjoyed their most successful period in the late 1990s and the early 2000s following the long reign of legendary coach Jones Attuquayefio which led to them winning the CAF Champions League.



Since Togbe Afede took charge of the side twenty-two (22) coaches have occupied the dugout.



None of the twenty-two gaffers managed to handle the team for two seasons.



However, the boldness exhibited by Samuel Boadu to swap Medeama SC for the capital-based club has left many perplexed.



The 35-year-old has replaced Serbian Kosta Papic, who quit the club after just three months in charge.



Boadu, a former coach of lower sides Shooting Stars and Asokwa Deportivo shocked football fans when he resigned from the Mauve and Yellows after guiding them to second on the league table.



The Ghana Under-15 coach has signed three and half year deal with the Phobians.