Samuel Boadu and co were paid $5,000 appearance fee - Atta Poku alleges

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist Collins Atta Poku has alleged that Government paid the four local coaches who were on attachment at the 2022 FIFA World Cup $5,000 each as an appearance fee.



The quartet of Samuel Boadu, Prosper Narteh, Ibrahim Tanko, and Ignatius Osei Fosu were the local coaches who were on attachment during the World Cup in Qatar.



Atta Poku made his claim while discussing Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah's statement that the members of the committee deserved a $100,000 appearance fee they received.



The renowned journalist initially expressed his displeasure regarding the treatment of local coaches.



"This is the reason why I keep complaining but people don't understand. When the Black Stars spend all the money, the other national team could go two years without getting paid. Are they not human beings?" he said on Sompa FM.



In a dialogue chat where the host, Abu Diaby mentioned the names first, Atta Poku went on to reveal the fees paid to four coaches.



Abu Diaby: "Give me Prosper Narteh"



Atta Poku: "Porsper Narteh Ogum, $5,000 appearance fee, $100 per diem. That's the disparity."



Abu Diaby: "Samuel Boadu"



Atta Poku: "$5,000 appearance fee, $100 per day per diem.



Abu Diaby: "Ibrahim Tanko"



Atta Poku: "The host mentioned again and Atta Poku also replied: "Alhaji, Black Stars former player, Coach national U-23, isn't it? He went for an attachment. Who did he go to attach? Anyways, $5,000 appearance fee, $100 per day per diem.



Abu Diaby: "Ignatius Osei Fosu"



Atta Poku responded: "$5,000 appearance fee, $100 per day per diem"



Abu Diaby then said: "Chairman it seems there is a gap."



Atta Poku interjected: "There will be a gap. Just go and ask the football people, go and ask them. The issue is even laughable. They gave them $5,000, $100 a day per diem. "



Ghana was eliminated from the tournament after finishing last in Group H.



The country spent slightly more than $5 million in the group stage, according to the budget presented by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, with the bulk of the money spent on appearance fees.



Watch Atta Poku's claims via the video below from minutes 1:05:47:









EE/FNOQ