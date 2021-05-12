Samuel Boadu, Yaw Preko and Prosper Narteh nominated for Coach of the Month for April

Soccer News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Three Coaches Yaw Preko, Samuel Boadu and Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum have been nominated for coach of the Month for April.



The Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and WAFA coaches led their respective sides to secure impressive results in the month of April 2021.



Samuel Boadu won two games, drawing one and losing a match with Yaw Preko winning three matches and losing just once.



Prosper Narteh led WAFA to two wins, a draw and a defeat.



The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for December award will be announced on Friday, May 14, 2021.



The winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.







