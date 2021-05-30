Samuel Bio feels let down after failing to deliver 'scoring' promise against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars hero Samuel Bio has expressed his disappointment after failing to score against Asante Kotoko on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.



Bio scored a last-gasp goal to down the Porcupine Warriors in Dormaa during last term's truncated Ghana Premier League.



The tricky winger repeated the feat when the Ogya Boys pipped their rivals 1-0 in the first round of this season's league in Accra last year.



Asante Kotoko were wary of the threat pose by the 26-year-old and therefore worked above themselves to nullify the attacker during the game on Saturday.



Despite failing to hit the back of the twine, Bio managed to cause lots of headache for the Kotoko faithful which saw him emerge as the best player on the pitch.



He appeared saddened with the outcome of the match but insisted his side should have carried the day.



"I wanted to score against them but it didn't happen. I promised a lot of people that I was going to do it but God knows best," Bio said in his post-match interview.



Aduana are sitting 7th on the log with 40 points after 27 round of matches.