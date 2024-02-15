Samuel Asoma excited about Västerås SK move

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asoma is excited about joining Swedish side Västerås SK on a three-year deal.



Asoma, a talented prospect who honed his skills at Club Brugge, has finalized his move to the newly promoted Swedish top-tier team.



At 21 years old, Asoma brings a wealth of experience, having previously showcased his abilities with Dalkurd FF in Sweden.



His arrival on a free transfer bolsters Västerås SK's midfield, enhancing both depth and skill as they prepare for the challenges of the upcoming Allsvanskan top-flight division.



Expressing his joy and enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career, Asoma remarked, "I am very happy to be back in Sweden, I had a great time here when I played for Dalkurd. I am very much looking forward to playing in the Allsvenskan with VSK," as conveyed to the website.