Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Asamoah returns to action in Belgium after suspension

Midfielder, Samuel Asamoah

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asamoah was back in action over the weekend for Sint-Truiden after serving a one-match suspension.



Asamoah missed the previous game, a 2-0 win over Zulte Waregem due to a red card.



But he returned to help Sint-Truiden record a famous win against Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.



Asamoah lasted for 64 minutes as he was replaced by defensive midfielder Mory Konaté in a tactical substitution after Sint-Truiden were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute.



At the time, they were leading two-nil thanks to first-half goals by Duckens Nazon and Yuma Suzuki. Standard Liege breached Truiden's defence once as the game ended 2-1.



Asamoah, 26, has made 16 league appearances for Sint-Truiden this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.