Samuel Asamoah grabs assist in FCU 1948 Craiova's win against Universității Cluj

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Asamoah grabbed an assist in FCU 1948 Craiova's 3-1 win against Universității Cluj in the third round of the Superliga playoff on Saturday afternoon.



FCU 1948 Craiova won the victory in the first half of the game when Aurelian Chițu scored a hattrick. The formation prepared by Nicolo Napoli opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game when Samuel Asamoah found Chițu with a good pass, who then scored from inside the box with a superb shot.



Just two minutes later, Chițu beat Gorcea again, after Miron lost the ball near the halfway point and Bahassa passed in front of the goal.



The response of the Red Caps came only in the 12th minute when Nistor shot powerfully from a distance, however, Chițu also struck in the 27th minute, after a fulminant action by the team from Bănie.



The Oltenians wasted a few more important chances to score, and in the end, the difference narrowed after an own goal by Duarte, who had a wrong deflection on Chipciu's shot.



Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for FCU 1948 Craiova. The 29-year-old has made 23 appearances and assisted one goal this season.