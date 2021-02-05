Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Armah returns to Inter Allies after loan spell in Albania

Ghana international Samuel Armah

Inter Allies FC has announced the return of striker Samuel Armah to the club after ending his loan spell with KF Skënderbeu in Albania.



The 20-year-old striker has already resumed training with Inter Allies, the club said.



He will be available for selection after he is registered when the second transfer window opens later in the month.



Allies, who are having a difficult time this season as they lie bottom of the table, are happy with the return of Armah.



He was one of the club's best players in the truncated season, finishing as the club’s second-highest goal contributor after Victorien Adebayor – six goals and three assists from twelve games in 2020.



Armah, who can play across all the front lines and can also do quite well in midfield, featured seven matches (182) minutes and scored once while on loan in Albania.



